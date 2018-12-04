Get-together

Rawalpindi: A get-together lunch was arranged at the residence of Chief Executive of Murree BreweryCompany, Isphanyar Bhandara, says a press release.

The purpose of this lunch was to bring together the various religious minorities of the country and to promote harmony and close ties amongst them. The ceremony was attended by many dignitaries and representatives of every minority group of the country who thanked Isphanyar Bhandara for taking this initiative as it is the need of the hour to promote interfaith harmony in Pakistan during these difficult times.

Isphanyar Bhandara thanked everyone who attended the ceremony for showing their support for this initiative and hoped that get-togethers like this would help to cement ties amongst communities.