China drone helpful for Pakistan to check border terrorism

BEIJING: China drone (GJ-2) could be an effective source for Pakistan and other countries to boost border petrol and strengthen counter-terrorism efforts, said a professor at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The China's new armed reconnaissance drone carries many self-defence’s advantages that were demonstrated at the Airshow China 2018 earlier this month. The GJ-2 is believed to enhance China's border patrol and counter-terrorism efforts, as well as helping the neighboring countries to achieve this common goal, he added.

Made by the Chengdu Aircraft Design Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the GJ-2 is a medium-to-high altitude armed unmanned reconnaissance aerial vehicle, Li Wei, a professor at the National Defense University, said in a report published on the China Youth Daily.

Installed with a turboprop engine, the aircraft can reach a top speed of 370 kilometers an hour at an altitude of 9,000 meters, and can stay in the air for 20 hours, the report said. The GJ-2 has six weapon bays under its wings capable of carrying as many as 12 small missiles, making its strike capability better than its predecessor, the GJ-1, Li said in the report.

It is also equipped with a reconnaissance system, including a synthetic aperture radar and an electro-optical pod, which can provide more detailed information on the target, the report said.