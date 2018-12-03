UAE passport becomes strongest, globally first

DUBAI: In a new historic achievement, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has become the strongest passport and now ranked first globally.

The UAE passport was on 27th position in December 2016, and now has attained first place globally in December 2018. The number one spot in the global Passport Index was achieved just as the UAE celebrates its 47th National Day and its achievements since 1971. The exceptional achievement on 1st December, 2018, coincides with the ‘Year of Zayed’ and country’s 47th National Day and is added to country’s numerous accomplishments in various domains. The UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has surpassed all expectations after accomplishing this achievement, according to the UAE official news agency WAM. This success was achieved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation under the leadership of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In his remarks on the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah said, “This achievement is a true reflection of the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of UAE. It also underscores what can be achieved through positive diplomacy, reflecting the UAE as a confident and engaged force at the global stage.” The UAE passport was ranked first by Passport Index, an interactive online tool that provides users with insights on passports with ability to compare and rank world’s passports. The ranking is based on freedom of movement and visa-free travel to passport holders. The UAE passport holder can travel to 167 countries without the need for pre-visa requirements, which is 84 per cent of the number of countries listed in the index.