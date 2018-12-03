Iqra University holds textile expo

Islamabad : Iqra University Islamabad Campus orgnised Textile Graduate Show 2018 to exhibit the creative talent of its graduating class, says a press release.

The display featured the culmination of four-year hard work by the graduating class of 2018. The projects of the future textile designers covered a vast array of products including prints, furniture, interior decor layouts and installations. The graduating students drew their inspiration from diverse sources such as Pakistani culture, architecture, the environment as well as everyday objects. The style is both contemporary and classic to suit a variety of palettes.

Iqra University vice president Dr Muhammad Islam inaugurated the textile exhibition.

Featured work included ‘Ajrak with Pakistani Architecture’, ‘Doorways and Lanterns’, ‘Earth View from Space at Night’, ‘Makli tombs Village Life and Bridges’, ‘Pakistan’s Skylines’, ‘Pakistan Beautification Through The Entangled And Ragged’, ‘Golra Railway Station’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Octopuses and Steampunk’, ‘Pakistani Malang’ and ‘Botanical Vintage’.