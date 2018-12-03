Awareness vital to eczema management

Islamabad : As the world observes International Awareness Week for Atopic Dermatitis (AD), commonly known as eczema, there has been a two to three-fold increase in its incidence during the past decades in industrialized countries.

Eczema is a chronic disease characterized as an inflammatory, relapsing, non-contagious and itchy skin disorder.

According to Dr. Abdul Qudoos Butt, consultant dermatologist at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi, “Eczema affects 15-20% of children and 1-3% adults worldwide. Its most common symptoms are itching, redness, scaling, oozing and crusting. Several environmental factors can trigger symptoms such as food allergens (most frequently cow’s milk, hen’s egg and peanuts); pets, house dust mites and pollen.

Talking about general management of eczema, Dr. Butt said “Patients should identify and avoid aggravating factors. Outbreaks and severity can be lessened by avoiding excessive bathing and all types of contact with irritants including common soap, detergent, shampoo and cleansing agents. Patients must use specific products recommended by their doctor.”

Moreover, proper use of moisturizers can improve the skin barrier function of an eczema patient. Seeking timely guidance from your health care provider and using appropriate protective measures including gloves and barrier creams are also helpful in controlling eczema.

“Eczema is a skin disease that impacts the quality of life of patients more than many other diseases. There is an increased risk of depression, anxiety, ADHD, and conduct disorder in children and adults,” Dr. Butt added. “Unfortunately, we have no focus on patient education and proper counseling in the country at any platform. This week gives us an opportunity to increase awareness and stand by people affected with this disease,” he concluded.