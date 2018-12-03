Population moot

Islamabad : The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, will organise a one-day national conference on 'alarming population growth in Pakistan' on December 5.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The chief justice of Pakistan, being the chairman of the commission, will chair the concluding session of the conference.

The dignitaries including the chief justice and judges, jurists, luminaries, experts and other stakeholders will participate in the event and share their views on how to control the population.