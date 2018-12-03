close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 3, 2018

The age of crimes

Newspost

December 3, 2018

Everyday we hear about different housing societies being declared illegal or medical colleges being derecognised by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) or other similar actions where the public lose money because they did not know that the project was illegal. After depriving people of their hard-earned money, criminals run away from the country. It is appalling to see how these people are allowed to escape.

The law-enforcement agencies need to start giving strict punishment to people who are involved in such scams. No one should be allowed to loot money from the public.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost