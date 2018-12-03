The age of crimes

Everyday we hear about different housing societies being declared illegal or medical colleges being derecognised by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) or other similar actions where the public lose money because they did not know that the project was illegal. After depriving people of their hard-earned money, criminals run away from the country. It is appalling to see how these people are allowed to escape.

The law-enforcement agencies need to start giving strict punishment to people who are involved in such scams. No one should be allowed to loot money from the public.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad