In search of glory

It is expected of the PTI to appoint a team of qualified professionals who have experience in commercial aviation to salvage PIA. The federal government must recall that it was the combined effort of Rafique Saigol who brought PIA out of the red and restored confidence of employees. He then handed it to AM (r) Nur Khan, who had retired from the PAF. Nur Khan was given assurances by the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto-led government that there would be no undue interference in commercial operations of PIA.

Khan ensured that there was zero tolerance for pilferage and indiscipline and appointment and postings were made on merit. During his tenure, PIA’s operation and fleet expanded and it soon became one of Asia’s leading airlines. It is also a fact that Nur Khan resigned when Zia took over and his junta started interference. It is hoped that lessons will be learned and effective steps will be taken to revive the national airline.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar