MQM-L worker arrested from Bahadurabad

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the worker of a political party and recovered a cache of arms and ammunitions in Bahadurabad.

According to District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, Naseem alias Builder was arrested from Tipu Sultan Road after an exchange of fire and later a huge cache of arms and ammunitions was recovered from Hill Park area based on the information provided by him.

The SSP said Naseem was an active worker of the Muttahida Quami Movement-London. The recovered arms and ammunitions included a long range Russian sniper rifle, a Kalashnikov with silencer and four pistols. The suspect was earlier arrested by law-enforcers from Orangi Town in 2011 with five Kalashnikovs, but later he was released in NRO. The suspect also confessed to having killed a dentist Dr Muzahir Ali Qureshi on June 11, 1988 in Orangi Town. Cases have been registered and further investigation is under way.