Terrorist holding 6 civilians hostage killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A wanted terrorist was killed by security forces during an Intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban area, an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, Hakim was killed during Operation Radd-ul Fasaad after he made six civilians hostage for ulterior motives.

“He was armed with automatic weapons and grenades. All hostages have been rescued by security forces,” the military's media wing said.

“Four security forces personnel received injuries during the operation,” ISPR added.

The sources said that the police and security forces came across the militant identified as Abdul Hakim during routine patrol at Gara Alam area.

The militant entered a house where he took children hostage at gunpoint. The police and the FC soldiers laid siege to the house and called for reinforcements as the standoff continued for 14 hours.

The police and the security forces could not storm the compound due to the presence of the children. A member of the Elite Force scaled the wall of the house, but he was injured when the held-up militant opened fire on him. He was stated to be in a critical condition. Meanwhile, the other soldiers also barged into the house.

Upon seeing the forces, the militant opened indiscriminate fire and hurled a hand-grenade at the security personnel that led to an exchange of fire. The militant was killed and soldiers were injured in the clash.