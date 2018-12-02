close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

SAG likely to be held in Sept instead of March 2019

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The 13th South Asian Games (SAG) are expected to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal in September 2019 instead of March 9 to 18 as was scheduled earlier.

“The Games are most likely to be held in September instead of March 2019. The change in the government in Nepal has forced the organizer to make adjustments in dates,” one of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials told ‘The News’.

He said that South Asian Committee is to meet in the first week of January to decide on the final dates of the event. “Most probably the event will be held in September 2019.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports