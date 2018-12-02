SAG likely to be held in Sept instead of March 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 13th South Asian Games (SAG) are expected to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal in September 2019 instead of March 9 to 18 as was scheduled earlier.

“The Games are most likely to be held in September instead of March 2019. The change in the government in Nepal has forced the organizer to make adjustments in dates,” one of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials told ‘The News’.

He said that South Asian Committee is to meet in the first week of January to decide on the final dates of the event. “Most probably the event will be held in September 2019.”