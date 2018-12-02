Problems of people are increasing: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that despite winning freedom from the the British rulers, the nation was still suffering under the slavery of their cruel and exploitative system enforced by their successors.

The interest-based economic system had plunged the country’s economy into the mire of loans.

The national economy was shrinking with every passing day and the problems of the common man were increasing due to price spiral, the JI chief said while addressing the opening session of the two-day meeting of JI central executive committee at Mansoorah.

He said that the government had failed economic policies and it was simply making lame excuses like the previous governments.

He said the PTI government had not been able to fulfil any of its election promises and the people who voted it were being disappointed. He said the fresh fall in the rupee value had terribly shaken the country’s economy.

Sirajul Haq said the country could not be pulled out of the problems without enforcement of the Islamic system. He said if the PTI sincerely wanted to do any service to the country, it would have to move towards the establishment of the Madina state according to its election promise.

Sirajul Haq said the JI had always talked of the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law, and its struggle against the dictatorship and unconstitutional rulers was part of the history.

At the same time, he said, JI had always raised its voice for the rights of the oppressed Muslims, including the Kashmiris and the Palestinians. He said the primary task of JI was spreading Islam’s message to the masses and establishing the Islamic system.

Earlier, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that immediately after the prime minister’s address to the nation, the value of rupee saw a record fall due to which the price of each and every commodity in the market went up. He said the decision was practically the fulfillment of IMF condition for further loans. He said the PM was interfering in the affairs of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments.