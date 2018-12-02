Arrested

arrested: Cantt division operations police are taking strict action against anti-social elements. Cantt division SP Muhammad Asif Ameen said the police arrested 191 accused of street crime, dacoity, robbery, drug peddling, gambling and other crimes. Thirty pistols, two rifles and 111 bullets were seized from them. Police also 411 bottles of liquor and 5kg. More than Rs 16000 were seized from gamblers. Twenty seven accused were booked for doing wheelie, firing in the air, under Loudspeaker Act and other illegal acts.