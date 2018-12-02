close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

arrested: Cantt division operations police are taking strict action against anti-social elements. Cantt division SP Muhammad Asif Ameen said the police arrested 191 accused of street crime, dacoity, robbery, drug peddling, gambling and other crimes. Thirty pistols, two rifles and 111 bullets were seized from them. Police also 411 bottles of liquor and 5kg. More than Rs 16000 were seized from gamblers. Twenty seven accused were booked for doing wheelie, firing in the air, under Loudspeaker Act and other illegal acts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore