Robbers injure nurse on resistance

LAHORE : A nurse of the Ganga Ram hospital was shot at and injured by robbers in Marghzar Colony in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victim was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. Hunjerwal police have registered a case against robbers and started investigations. The victim was identified as Asma. She was on the way back to home from hospital when robbers intercepted her and tried to snatch valuables. She resisted, to which the robbers opened firing. In another incident, robbers barged into a store and took away cash and valuables from the store owner and a customer in the North Cantt police limits.

fake visas: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested two persons who were trying to reach South Africa via Dubai on fake South African visas. An FIA team offloaded Faizan and Aqsa Bibi from an airplane. During interrogation, they told that they were going to South Africa via Dubai through agent namely Asad Shah, presently living in South Africa. The husband of Aqsa is already settled in South Africa. An FIR, No. 569/2018, under sections 17/18/22 EO 1979 and 420,468,471 PPC, has been registered against the two accused and the agent.