Yathreb and Nadine in all-Egyptian Pakistan Open final

KARACHI: Top-seeded Egyptian Yathreb Adel and her second-seeded compatriot Nadine Shahin stormed into the final of the $18,000 Pakistan Open Squash Championships 2018 here at the DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex on Saturday.
Yathreb dropped a set before dispatching her third-seeded compatriot Zeina Mickawy 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7 in 35 minutes.
Nadine downed fifth seed Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in straight sets 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in only 20 minutes.
In men’s semi-finals, top seed Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt thrashed fourth seed Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 – taking only 25 minutes to confirm his presence in the final.
He will face second seed Diego Elias of Peru, who dispatched fifth seed Arturo Salazar of Mexico 11-9, 11-4, 11-1 in 24 minutes.
