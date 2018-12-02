close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 2, 2018

Yathreb and Nadine in all-Egyptian Pakistan Open final

Sports

P
PPI
December 2, 2018

KARACHI: Top-seeded Egyptian Yathreb Adel and her second-seeded compatriot Nadine Shahin stormed into the final of the $18,000 Pakistan Open Squash Championships 2018 here at the DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex on Saturday.

Yathreb dropped a set before dispatching her third-seeded compatriot Zeina Mickawy 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7 in 35 minutes.

Nadine downed fifth seed Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in straight sets 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in only 20 minutes.

In men’s semi-finals, top seed Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt thrashed fourth seed Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 – taking only 25 minutes to confirm his presence in the final.

He will face second seed Diego Elias of Peru, who dispatched fifth seed Arturo Salazar of Mexico 11-9, 11-4, 11-1 in 24 minutes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports