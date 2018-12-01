close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Rawalpindi win girls netball title

Sports

December 1, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi edged out Hyderabad 15-13 to retain the Inter-Board Girls Netball Championship title here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

Nimra netted 11 and Madia was on target on four occasions for the winners. Sobia scored nine while Sanam netted four times for Hyderabad.

Lahore Board defeated Islamabad 17-11 to win third position in the championship.

Pakistan Netball Association Chairman Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among the winners.

