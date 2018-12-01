40 DSPs promoted

LAHORE: The process of promotion in all ranks of police department is going on and the promotion board of DSPs to SPs rank officers was held at central police office Lahore under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi. Altogether 133 cases were examined by the board, among them 40 cases were recommended for promotion. A summary was sent to government of Punjab, which approved the recommendation of the IG Police Punjab. Among the promotees, there are two female DSP officers, Rashida Bibi and Shahida Noreen whereas other officers DSP Mumtaz Sehrai, DSP Muhammad Shoaib, DSP Shehryar khan , DSP Naeem ul hasan, DSP Muhammad Ashraf, DSP Abdul Qayoum, DSP Tanvir Ahmad Malik , DSP Muhammad Akmal , DSP Hafiz Atta ur Rehman, DSP Ahsan Ullah Chohan , DSP Imtiaz Ahmad khan , DSP Mansoor Qamar, DSP Tahir Mustafa , DSP Muhammad Naeem Shahid, DSP Syed Muhammad Abass, DSP Irfan Amir, DSP Taimoor khan , DSP Muhammad Akram Khan, DSP Ghulam Mustafa Gillani, DSP Muhammad Arshad Zahid, DSP Javed Ahmad Khan , DSP Khalid Mehmood Afzal , DSP Asim Iftikhar, DSP Ameer Taimoor, DSP Safdar Mehdi , DSP Naveed Akhtar, DSP Aun Muhammad, DSP Atif Hayat, DSP Shahid Niaz, DSP Tariq Mehmood, DSP Shahid Nazir, DSP Masroor Ahmad, DSP Tahir Basheer, DSP Tahir Maqsood, DSP Saleem Ahmad, DSP Shafqat Ullah , DSP Farooq Ahmad Hundal and DSP Javed Anwar have been promoted to rank of SP.