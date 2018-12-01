Four girls kidnapped in Okara

OKARA: Four girls were abducted from different areas of the district on Friday. The daughter of M Ramzan of village 7/4L was allegedly kidnapped by Yasin, Ghulam Fareed, Yousuf and their accomplices. The sister of Imran Khan of village 16/1L was abducted by Abdul Jabbar, Intizar and their seven accomplices. Samina Bibi of Rizvi Chowk Depalpur was going home when Ghulam Sabir and his accomplice abducted her and took her to some unknown place where Ghulam Sabir had allegedly raped her. On Thursday, she got a chance and escaped from their captivity. The 14-years-old Yasmin Bibi of village 20/1AL was allegedly kidnapped by M Rafiq, Murtaza and their five accomplices. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.