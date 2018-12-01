Future of new Pakistan bright: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a 100-day plan of the PTI government is a roadmap of a vibrant change as under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the chief minister said future of a new Pakistan is bright and vibrant. He said the government has achieved numerous successes on internal and external fronts in a short period of time. Similarly, overcoming the payment crisis is yet another achievement of the government, he said. Meanwhile, steps are being taken for development of agriculture sector on emergency basis.

No one can hamper the interests of the people as long as Imran Khan is there, he added. The 100-day plan has proved that Imran Khan fulfils his promises. He said the PTI has successfully achieved the target of national development and prosperity of the people and Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team deserved accolades for their efforts. It is a fact that the government has achieved the targets of 100-day plan by working day and night.

He said the prime minister’s agenda is a vibrant plan for national development and the conscious people are fully satisfied with the performance of the PTI government. He said that the PTI government has devised policies for the welfare of the masses and direction of the government has been put in the right direction. The government has efficiently worked in its first 100 days while no government in the past was able to introduce such a wonderful programme, he maintained.

It is for the first time in the history of the country that policies have been devised keeping in view the interest of the people and the State. He said the government had sincerely worked to implement the reforms agenda in its first 100 days. He reiterated that the Punjab Province would play a leading role in the fulfillment of reforms agenda and it will be leading for materialising the national development targets of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.