FIA arrests two accused

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested two accused of violating the Copyrights Ordinance. It is learnt that an FIA team raided a factory located at Abdullah Garden on Samundari Road, Faisalabad, where biscuits were being prepared under a fake brand name. The FIA teams arrested the owner of the business, Ghulam Murtaza and a sales officer, Zulfiqar Hameed. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Copyright Ordinance.
