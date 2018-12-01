FIA arrests two accused

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested two accused of violating the Copyrights Ordinance. It is learnt that an FIA team raided a factory located at Abdullah Garden on Samundari Road, Faisalabad, where biscuits were being prepared under a fake brand name. The FIA teams arrested the owner of the business, Ghulam Murtaza and a sales officer, Zulfiqar Hameed. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Copyright Ordinance.