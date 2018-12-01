close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Baloch flays Imran’s speech

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at Kartarpur Border opening ceremony was contrary to the established national strategy.

Addressing a delegation of Jamiat-e-Ittehad-ul-Ulema Pakistan, at Mansoora, he said every effort to make friends with India ignoring Kashmiris genocide was bound to fail. He said the prime minister while talking about his government’s performance during its first 100 days had not talked of the price-hike, rising unemployment and diminishing business and trade.

Meanwhile, addressing the Board of Directors of the Islamic Publications, Baloch said the JI was carrying out the work of preaching in every section of the society without any discrimination. He said JI supported the minorities’ rights but it would not permit any amendment to the laws related to Namoos-e-Risalat and Khatme Nubuwwat.

