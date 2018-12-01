Mayo Hospital doctor found dead in hostel washroom

LAHORE: A 30-year-old doctor was found dead in a hostel washroom in the Qila Gujjar Singh area on Friday. The deceased was identified as Muzammil who hailed from Multan. He worked at Mayo Hospital. Police have removed the body to morgue to ascertain whether he was murdered or some poisonous substance claimed his life.

fare dodger caught: Pakistan Railways Lahore Division officials caught five passengers travelling without tickets in Rawal Express from Lahore to Rawalpindi. According to a press release, the officials charged Rs 3,260 from the passengers on the spot.

photo show: Swedish Embassy showcased a photo exhibition at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters in Lahore with the objective to highlight male role models and create a dialogue on gender equality in parenthood on Friday.

The event was also attended by Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson who expressed his thoughts to the audience. The event was participated by a number of young officers of PSCA and Punjab Police and City Traffic Police Lahore, with a remarkable number of female officers. The photos and captions explored how Pakistani fathers viewed their own male role in contrast to the traditional parental role. The exhibition expressed that Pakistani working fathers were highly motivated and determined to be actively present in their children’s lives.

“We are here today to highlight fathers who are active and share responsibilities with their spouses. This exhibition aims to travel to different cities around Pakistan with a message that an evenly involved fatherhood is the key to gender equality and so travels the child development with it. Equal parenting has positive effects on children and parents, as well as on society”, said the Swedish ambassador. Child-rearing is an equal responsibility of both parents.

Next exhibition will portray police dads taking care of their children along with their professions. Future events will be organised in police training schools. The inspector general of police, Punjab, said, “We are transforming Punjab Police on modern lines and its efficiency will improve systematically. We will soon be getting into a memorandum of understanding with Sweden for effective traffic management.”

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 846 road accident in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours.

Ten people died and 960 sustained injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 567 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 393 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.