Greenshirts face German test in World Cup opener

KARACHI: Pakistan team manager Hasan Sardar is confident that they will put up a good show against a strong German side in their opening match of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India on Saturday (today).

Sardar believes that irrespective of a lower ranking, the Greenshirts are capable of starting their campaign with a win.“The boys are confident and willing to give their best. The first match of a World Cup is always difficult, but we are prepared for it,” Sardar said on Friday while talking to ‘The News’ from Bhubaneswar.

“Whoever plays an aggressive game and maintains the momentum will emerge victorious. So ranking is not on our minds,” he added.Pakistan are placed 13th, while Germany are at 6th spot in the rankings.

He said that the team was well prepared to face any threat that comes in its way.“It’s about going out on the field and sticking to our plan.”Sardar said that defeats in practice matches did not mean that Pakistan were a weak side. “Against France, we were feeling jet-legged and made many mistakes. But our performance improved in the next match against Ireland, which we lost by a narrow margin. We should have created more goal-scoring chances,” he said.

He said the team is determined to put its shortcomings behind and play an aggressive game tomorrow.“Germany may be favourites but they are slow-starters, and our boys play free-flowing and dynamic hockey. We will try to capitalise on our strengths,” the manager said.

He said that the fitness of the players is good.“Aleem Bilal will be our first choice for penalty corner and Mubashir will be the second. Irfan Junior will be our centre forward.”Sardar maintained that the track record of the Greenshirts in the recent past suggests that they are an unpredictable side.

“On their day, they can beat anyone like they did in this year’s Champions Trophy against Olympic Champions Argentina. We are optimistic about giving a tough time to the Germans tomorrow,” he concluded.President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Chief Selector Islahuddin also left for India on Friday.

Today’s match

Pakistan vs Germany 06:30 pm (PST)