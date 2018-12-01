Man kills neighbour over water dispute

A clash over a minor dispute between two neighbours turned deadly in Azizabad when one of them beat the other to death on Friday.

According to Azizabad SHO Waqar Qaiser, the deceased, Saleh Muhammad, and the attacker, Irfan, were neighbours in a multi-storey building in Bhangoria Goth in Hussainabad where Saleh lived on the third floor and the suspect on the second.

The SHO said that the two got into an altercation over running the building’s water motor and Irfan ended up beating 30-year-old Saleh to death. Police reached the site after getting information and arrested Irfan.

Saleh’s body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial.

A case has been registered against the suspect. Meanwhile, the owner of a general store was shot dead for resisting a robbery attempt in New Karachi within the limits of Bilal Colony police station.

SHO Kamal Naseem said 30-year-old Tariq was at his store when two armed men on a bike arrived and attempted to rob him of cash, his cell phone and other valuables. However, they shot hi­m multiple times when he tried to resist and escaped. Tariq died on the spot. His body was taken to ASH to an autopsy.

Separately, a rickshaw driver was shot dead in Rehri Goth in Landhi within the limits of Sukkan police station. Officials said the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Noor Masood and he died under mysterious circumstances as witnesses’ accounts suggested that he was in the rickshaw with a female passenger and she had disappeared after the incident.

On the other hand, the Masood’s family told police that he left the house for a mechanic’s shop to get repairs done on his vehicle. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The police are investigating the case from different angles and a case has been registered against unidentified persons.