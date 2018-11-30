close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
November 30, 2018

Winter is coming

Newspost

November 30, 2018

The lack of gas supply in Islamabad, especially during winter, has compelled people to cut trees from the forests. The authorities concerned need to take immediate action to curb the excessive cutting of trees.

The government should ensure the readily availability of gas so that residents are not forced to cut trees. Rapid deforestation is not only trampling with the beauty of the city, but it is also harmful to the environment.

Zain Gul

Karachi

