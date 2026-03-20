Meghan Markle is targeted by ‘misogynists,’ claims insider

Meghan Markle’s representative is turning down allegations of unprofessionalism.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has seemingly exhausted Netflix bosses with her lack of creativity, is also branded a difficult to work with in the new report.

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Clapping back at haters, Meghan’s lawyer, Michael J. Kump, admits the Duchess “works from home, is the mother of young children aged 4 and 6, and often encounters (as many parents who work from home do) children who enter the space unexpectedly during a meeting.

“Independent of being a parent who works from home, Meghan is also conscious of shielding her team from the distraction of children.

He added: “Nearly all professionals can attest to needing to turn off the audio or camera during a virtual meeting at some point during many hours of virtual business calls.”

The rep then noted that the article “seems calculated to play into the misogynistic characterisation of her bossing her husband around”.