Miley Cyrus breaks silence on long-standing claims her parents 'needed her money'

Miley Cyrus set the record straight about the claims that her parents needed her money to "survive."

The Disney alum recently appeared in an interview with Vogue and recalled her time in her famous role as Hannah Montana, on the hit 2000s series.

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While opening up about how her early fame impacted her family, she took a moment during the chat to clarify the claims that her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and mom, Tish Cyrus, used her fame as a source of living.

“My parents didn’t need me to be famous to survive or to be stable,” Cyrus clapped back at critics.

While setting the record straight, the "Flowers" singer also revealed that the money she has ever earned went straight to her account.

Miley explained, “What happens to a lot of these kids is their parents want it more than they do, or the kids become responsible for the entire income of the family. That was never my job. Every penny I ever made went into my bank account because my parents were good.”

Recalling how her dad was always there at the Disney set, she noted, “My dad was on set every single day, so there was nothing that could happen that he wouldn’t know about.

“There was never a time where I was going to be alone in that dressing room.”

The "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" is all set to release on March 24.