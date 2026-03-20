Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face great ‘risk’ amid Australia plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned of excessive media pressure during their upcoming tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have announced to visit Australia in the coming month, are told they are risking their brand.

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PR expert and talent manager Dermot McNamara tells Mirror: "Harry, in particular, probably feels he should get back out there and they know Australia is a place that loves them dearly, especially when compared to the UK.”

“So it's a trip that has a lot of possibilities, but also a lot of risk. It's a way to send the message 'we are here and we are active,’” he added.

"It offers a middle ground for them to present themselves as Harry and Meghan, as royals and as international celebrities, without it being too much in everyone's faces."

McNamara told the Mirror: "They're probably hoping to reignite their global brand in Australia, while also working out what they want to do in the future. It's a last chance for them to establish where they fit and where they want to go."

McNamara told Mirror: “Harry wasn’t implicated, but he’s probably still going to have to answer questions about it all. Whilst he probably doesn’t want to comment and be dragged into the Andrew-Epstein situation, he also doesn’t want to be seen as not commenting, so he’s in a very difficult position.”