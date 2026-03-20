Did they ever find Nancy Guthrie? Popular burglary theory 'blown apart'

Nancy Guthrie burglary gone wrong theory questioned by crime expert

Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, for nearly 50 days. Several theories floated about what happened to the 84-year-old.



One of them was the burglary gone wrong.

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But Morgan Wright, a crime expert who has a rich background in law enforcement, says the chilling theory doesn't hold water.

In an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin, he shares that the disappearance has signs of a targeted abduction instead of a burglary gone wrong.

Wright observes that the two points are under consideration. First, either it's a burglary that went wrong or it was never the abductor's intention in the first place.

In his view, the second scenario is more likely given what the authorities found at the crime scene, which he says included stains of blood.

Wright, these signs suggest there was a violent confrontation between the abductor and Nancy.

"We have to realise Nancy was 84 years old and cardiac compromised; you violently confronted her at 2:00 in the morning in your own home. We know it's violent because there was blood... You are still forced out of your house. That's a violent confrontation", he shares.

Weighing in on chilling details, Wright analyses the pieces of publicly known evidence; in his opinion, it points to what he describes as requiring "sheer logistics, the mechanisms of control", adding that at least two people are possible to be involved.

In the meantime, Nancy's family has been issuing several desperate pleas for her return, even offering over a million dollars for information leading to her recovery.