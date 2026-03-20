How Shamed Andrew ‘entitled’ conduct humiliated staff

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is called out for his unbearable presence.

The ex Prince, who is now headed to Marsh Farm after his exile from the Royal Lodge, is dubbed ‘entitled’ by former Royal butler, Grant Harold.

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He told LADbible Stories: "You know, there would be a kind of thank you or whatever, but there was also this feeling of, as a lot of people describe – entitled. You got the feeling he thought he was better than everyone, just his mannerisms and his...the way he was.

"And what was weird for me was no other member of the family did you get that vibe from, not from the Queen, not from Prince Philip, not from his brother, Charles, not from Anne, none of them."

"But with him, he had this, I can't even explain it to you. I just didn't want to be in his presence. I mean, you know, luckily, I didn't have to do much for him, and as I said, I didn't have..." he noted.