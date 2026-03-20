Taylor Frankie Paul's ex Dakota Mortensen responds to claims as drama deepens

Dakota Mortensen is once again denying allegations.

Following the cancellation of The Bachelorette's upcoming season after a 2023 fight video of the former couple got leaked, Taylor Frankie Paul's ex is speaking out on domestic violence allegations.

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The 33-year-old told E! News, "As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation."

He said in the statement, "I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny."

"I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same," Dakota added.

For those unversed, a spokesperson for Disney Entertainment said in a statement that they are dropping The Bachelorette's season 3 after the controversial video surfaced.

The statement read, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Taylor's representative responded that the TV personality is "very grateful for ABC's support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security."

The statement continued, "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation. Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

In the video published by TMZ on ThursdayTaylor can be seen throwing chairs at Dakota while a kid was nearby.

Taylor and Dakota, who are also parents to a two-year-old son, are involved in an open "domestic assault investigation," a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department revealed to People earlier in February.

The source said “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th,” but did not share further details at the time.

However, Taylor's insider denied she was “violent” during the incident and said the reality star was “focused” on her now-cancelled Bachelorette premiere.