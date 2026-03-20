Shamed Andrew new home looks like episode of ‘Midsomer Murders’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is mocked for getting a downgrade.

The ex Prince, whose living standards have significantly dropped after exile from the Royal Lodge, is set to live in a gloomy new abode.

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Speaking about the ex Duke of York’s new life, expert Chris Riches writes for Express: “I would be thrilled to live in a warm, cosy cottage on the 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate, but then I'm not Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor … fortunately.”

“Admittedly, any of us would happily spend the autumn of our life in a historic five-bedroom country pad - yet when you were once a prince, a duke and lived in the 31-room Royal Lodge mansion, it might feel something of a step down,” he adds.

“Andrew will soon have to make a cottage switch now the renovation work is almost completed. He's also dropped from 28 staff to just three. He will have to slum it down on the farm.

The expert noted: “Fortunately for Andrew, the red-brick Marsh Farm has plenty of space and outbuildings and thanks to recent upgrades it has a nice high security fence and fresh broadband.”

“But while Wood Farm looks quite charming, Marsh Farm is a bit less so. It looks bleaker - like the setting for a mysterious episode of Midsomer Murders,” he said.