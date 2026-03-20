Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is not the only one involved with Jeffrey Epstein, says an expert.

A whole lot of Britisher in the higher ups made Epstein’s network possible, making the files a bigger problem than it seems.

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Expert Christopher Bucktin writes for Mirror:

“When Britain’s top cop says he is examining a ‘wide spectrum of sexual allegations’ linked to Jeffrey Epstein, it is not routine policing. It is a warning shot.”

“Yes, it ramps up the pressure on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor who has denied any wrongdoing. But this is not just about one man. It is about a network and the uncomfortable reality that Epstein’s world did not exist in isolation.”

He adds: “Epstein’s operation functioned because it was surrounded by people. Some powerful. Some obscure. Some who benefited. Some who looked the other way. The idea that responsibility begins and ends with one man has always been a comforting fiction. Now that fiction is under pressure.”

“It is not just an American scandal. It never was. It is a British one too. British figures. British institutions. British links. And now, potentially, British consequences. Anyone who had dealings with Epstein - whether as a high-profile associate or someone who worked within his operation - may find themselves dragged back into the spotlight,” he said.