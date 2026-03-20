Lily Collins melts hearts with unseen glimpses of daughter Tove

Lily Collins is expressing her gratitude for the love she received on her special day.

The "Emily in Paris" star took to her Instagram account on Thursday to say thanks to her family and friends for sending her well-wishes on her birthday.

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Collins, who turned 37 on March 18, posted a series of snaps of herself along with her husband Charlie McDowell and posted rare, never-before-seen glimpses of her daughter Tove.

The first snap in the carousel showed her celebrating her birthday with Charlie McDowell as she can be seen beaming smiles with a cake decorated with lit candles.

She wrote in the caption, "Another year older and it just keeps getting better."

Collins added, "SO grateful for this little life and big love. Thank you for the birthday wishes!…"

The following snaps featured Tove in one photo, Collins was carrying her on a walk in greens, in the second one she posed with her dad on a beachside and in the final snap the little one was seen sitting on sand along a beach.

In the snaps, Collins has kept her little girls faced hidden.

It is pertinent to mention that Collins and McDowell welcomed their daughter via surrogate in 2025.