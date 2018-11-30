OPPO to invest $1.43 billion in R&D

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Chinese handset maker OPPO on Thursday announced it will invest about $1.43 billion in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence, and smart devices.
The announcements were made at the “2018 OPPO Technology Exhibition” held in Shenzhen, a statement said.
Tony Chen, founder, and CEO of OPPO, announced an increase in R&D spending of about $1.43 billion next year – a 150 percent year-on-year increase - and that the company would continue to increase investment on a yearly basis.
“With the increased R&D capital, OPPO will integrate its supply chain and build on its technical expertise to enhance the company’s technological capabilities,” the statement said.
