OPPO to invest $1.43 billion in R&D

KARACHI: Chinese handset maker OPPO on Thursday announced it will invest about $1.43 billion in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence, and smart devices.

The announcements were made at the “2018 OPPO Technology Exhibition” held in Shenzhen, a statement said.

Tony Chen, founder, and CEO of OPPO, announced an increase in R&D spending of about $1.43 billion next year – a 150 percent year-on-year increase - and that the company would continue to increase investment on a yearly basis.

“With the increased R&D capital, OPPO will integrate its supply chain and build on its technical expertise to enhance the company’s technological capabilities,” the statement said.