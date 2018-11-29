Money-laundering case: Zardari, Faryal record statements

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing money laundering case. Both were summoned by FIA to record their statements in the case, which pertains to money laundering through fake bank accounts. According to sources, a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case questioned Talpur for an hour after which she was allowed to leave. Zardari was also questioned for over an hour. Zardari and Talpur have been granted interim bail in the case and have appeared before the FIA four times before this. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, however, did not appear and will instead be provided with the JIT's questionnaire by his counsel. The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe. The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August. Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

Asim Yasin and Zahid Gishkori add: The legal team of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will submit the detailed response on notice received from the Joint Investigation Team probing the fake accounts scam would submit it today (Thursday).

When contacted Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar, Spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said, “The legal team headed by Senator Farooq H Naek will submit the questionnaire, which has already been received from the Joint Investigation Team.” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not appear before the JIT on Wednesday and he was represented through his Lawyer Senator Farooq H Naek, who is already representing former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts scam. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar said only questionnaire was received and it would be submitted to JIT today (Thursday).