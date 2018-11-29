‘Volunteers precious asset for any country’

LAHORE: In order to improve professional emergency response capacity of Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and develop resilient communities in the country, the National (CERTs) Challenge-2018 concluded at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122) on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Mr Ted Mentor said that the volunteers are most precious asset to any country. “I want to pay rich tribute and salute to all volunteers and teams of Rescue 1122 who made this initiative successful”, he remarked. He held a meeting with volunteers and asked different questions from them about their work and reason to be a volunteer and experience of working with Rescue Service and their organisation as volunteer. Earlier, DG Rescue Punjab thanked all volunteer teams and said the main objective for conducting this Challenge was to provide a platform to volunteers for healthy competition and encourage the best CERT/volunteer teams.

Women empowerment: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women has organised two-day international policy conference, “The Social Economy of Gender: Addressing Challenges, Seeking Solutions”, which started on November 28.

Police performance: Lahore police have issued their performance report of the last 100 days. According to the report, Lahore police showed excellent performance in curbing street crime, dacoities, thefts, drug peddling and other crimes. Police arrested 13,851 criminals during the last 100 days. Police seized 1,274 pistols, 79 rifles, 14 Kalashnikovs, 62 guns, 10 daggers, three carbines and more than 17,115 bullets. As many as 25,850 bottles of liquor, 571kg charas, 16kg heroin and 21kg opium was also seized. More than Rs 1.6 million were seized from gamblers.

Council: Tahaffuz Harmain Sharifain Council (THSC) has warned against the upsurge in the western conspiracies against Riyadh and appealed to the Muslims for backing the country housing the two Muslim holy places against enemies of Islam. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, THSC Chairman Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashed said the council was aimed at promoting the love of Harmain Sharifain among all Muslims on the basis of Islamic faith.

He said the structure of THSC had been expanded to other provinces.