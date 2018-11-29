close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Ajoka artiste passes away

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

LAHORE: Ajoka acting troupe senior member Arshad Durrani passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest after a prolonged illness.

Besides his relatives, his funeral prayers were also attended by his colleagues and friends, including Shahid Nadeem, Sohail Worraich, Nirvaan Nadeem, Usman Raj, Nayab Faiza, Nadeem Mir, Bilal Mughal and Kanwal Christopher.

His Qul will be held today (Thursday) at his residence, House 201, street 9, Block J, DHA V, Lahore, after Asar prayers. Arshad Durran was born in Lahore in 1935 to noted scholar and journalist MaulanaTajwar Najeebabadi. He studied at Government College, Lahore. He was father of well-known painter Sumaya Durrani. He had last time performed in Ajoka’s play “Charing Cross” in Lahore in January 2018.

