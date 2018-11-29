Body formed for quick disposal of cops’ pension cases

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Amjad Javed constituted a three-member committee with regard to ensuring quick disposal of pension cases.

DIG Establishment II will be head of this committee whereas AIG Admin and Deputy Director will be its members. This committee will formulate policy for retiring people to sort out the issue of pension papers and also complete all pension papers of those official and officers before one year of his/her retirement.

With this regard, the committee will weed out all necessary evils and technical hitches from English branch for quick disposal of pension cases.

DESIGN OF LOGO: The IGP has sanctioned the design of logo of Police Khidmat Marakiz across Punjab. Thirty-six Marakiz are working in all districts of Punjab whereas Police Khidmat counters have also been established in all district headquarters of the province. All these Khidmat Marakiz and Police Khidmat counters have been connected under an integrated system.