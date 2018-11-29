AKU-EB celebrates SSC and HSSC high achievers’ accomplishments

The Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) celebrated 146 high achievers from across Pakistan for their outstanding performance in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations in Karachi.

As many as 190 awards were given out to students for high overall scores, subject group-wise scores and in individual subjects for both SSC and HSSC.

The chief guest, Dr Zainab Samad, associate professor and chair of the Department of Medicine, AKU, thanked the AKU-EB for raising the bar of education in this country, stating: “AKU-EB has done a great service to this society and this country. As someone that went through a more conventional examination system in Pakistan almost 25 years ago, I recall there being stressful uncertainty around fairness in the grading of examinations. AKU-EB has changed that. They have taken uncertainty out and put justice, fairness and rigor back into the system, providing a chance for success to all regardless of background, race, gender or ethnicity.”

The AKU-EB conducted its annual SSC and HSSC examinations in 35 exam centers across 22 cities in Pakistan this May. Exam centers were monitored using state-of-the-art technology to ensure maximum 100 per cent transparency.

A comprehensive e-marking process was then utilised for assessment to ensure reliability and validity of the scores, with results announced on July 30, 2018. In total, 21.5 per cent of qualifying SSC students secured an A-1 Grade, with a further 52.3 per cent securing a minimum of an overall A or B Grade. Maintaining this impressive trend, 19 per cent of qualifying HSSC students secured an A-1 Grade, with 58.1 per cent securing a minimum of an overall A or B Grade.

For the fifth year in a row, girls topped both SSC and HSSC examinations, securing the top three overall positions for each qualification. “You will not find answers to AKU-EB examination questions in any book, unless your understanding of concepts is clear,” said HSSC first position holder Maryam Ihsan from Nusrat Jahan College, Chenab Nagar. “Set your mind to the task and you will make it through!” In addition, Ms Ihsan secured first position in the Pre-Medical subject group and is also a subject High Achiever in Chemistry.

Director AKU-EB Dr Shehzad Jeeva added, “The sheer diversity of students, whether it be by gender, socio-economic background or geographical location, who have performed brilliantly under the AKU-EB system serves as an affirmation that this examination board is one that is truly accessible to all Pakistanis.”

The event also celebrated AKU-EB’s Bridge Scholars. The Bridge Scholarship, funded by the Fancy Foundation, covers two years of HSSC education for Karachi students selected on merit and need-based criteria.