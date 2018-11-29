TCF launches e-learning pilot project in partnership with Rotary Club

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) launched its e-learning pilot project in partnership with Rotary Club. Details regarding the implementation and impact of the project were shared by the senior management of both organisations in a seminar titled “Teachers’ Training through e-Learning”.

Rotary Global Grant supported this endeavour by funding 130 audiovisual rooms at TCF schools in Sindh and Balochistan. The project has directly impacted over 1,200 teachers and 270 principals, and will allow over 3,000 teachers and 77,700 students to access e-learning modules throughout the year.

“Training our teachers is critical in providing quality education at TCF schools. For the first time, TCF has leveraged technology to conduct more effective training. We are grateful to the funding as well as the technical support extended generously by the Rotary Global, Rotary Club – Karachi East, Rotary Districts, and Rotary Partners across Rotary World from Chennai India, Pakistan, Canada and USA. The project has transformed the way teachers training happens at TCF schools and we are looking forward to roll out e-Learning in other provinces and locations. We are hoping for continued support and patronage of Rotary Club,” said Riaz Kamlani, vice president at The Citizens Foundation.

The Rotary Club – Karachi East has been supervising this project’s execution in TCF schools. The e-learning module will directly support the ongoing teachers’ training programme that the TCF undertakes every year.

The implementation of e-learning will help TCF decentralise its training, which means that training modules developed at the Head Office will be used in across TCF’s countrywide network and the designated training lead in each area will be able to train teachers using these modules. Furthermore, these modules will also be used to enhance classroom learning experience of the TCF students.

“Rotary Club strongly believes that education is the best gift you can give to any society. We are convinced that The Citizens Foundation is creating a meaningful impact on a grass-root level by taking education to the doorstep of the communities that need it the most. With TCF’s organizational professionalism and level of commitment, it made sense for us to fund their e-Learning program and play our part in furthering the cause of education in Pakistan.

“With the success of our pilot project, we are encouraged to expand this project to more TCF schools. I would also take this opportunity to encourage other clubs and organizations to support TCF’s mission for education in whatever capacity they can,”said Project Head and Past President Rotarian Nisar Ahmed Sheikh.

Initial success on this pilot project has encouraged the TCF, Rotary Club – Karachi East and other Rotary Clubs in Pakistan to launch similar projects of larger magnitude, impact and budget in immediate future. The Citizens Foundation (TCF) is a professionally managed, non-profit organization set up in 1995.