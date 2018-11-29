Extension in returns filing date urged

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged tax authorities to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to December 15, 2018 to cater to a large number of intending return filers.

In a letter to Dr Jahanzeb Khan, chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), on Wednesday, PTBA requested to extend the time for filing income tax returns and wealth statement for the tax year 2018.

Abdul Qadir Memon, president of PTBA, said that the association was anticipating massive increase in the number of return filers because the government was showing desire to facilitate the tax filers, decision to resolve all contemptuous issues, and induction of new taxpayers who took advantage of recent amnesty scheme.