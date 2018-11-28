Huge quantity of narcotics seized in Abbottabad drive

ABBOTTABAD: The police Tuesday seized a huge quantity of narcotics during a special anti-drug campaign in the district.

District Police Officer Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Marwat told the media that the police had launched a comprehensive campaign against drug peddlers with a special focus on “Ice.”

During the campaign, local police recovered 153kg hashish, 7kg heroin, 48 bottles of liquor and 63 gram of “Ice” while 156 cases have also been registered against drug peddlers.

Raids were conducted on different places with special attention to the spots near the educational institutions after the news that some of the drug pushers had been trying to sell drugs at the universities and colleges. “The police have taken steps to save the youth from the use of drugs,” he added.

The district police chief further stated that such campaigns would continue till the complete eradication of the menace from the society.

The DPO urged the general public to extend their cooperation with regard to the recovery of narcotics and local police may be timely informed wherever they notice drug is being sold or used.

“This evil can only be eradicated through joint efforts and each member of society has to play his due

role in making a crime and drug-free society,” he went on to add.