NAB enters into plea bargain in embezzlement case

PESHAWAR: The NAB KP has entered into a plea bargain of Rs 177 million with the accused in the Clean Drinking Water for All project embezzlement case.

Through an official communique, the NAB stated that it had started an investigation in embezzlement in Clean Drinking Water for All project and arrested accused Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh of Ideal Hydro-Tech System Pakistan.

It said that the accused submitted an application for a plea bargain and agreed to return the embezzled amount.

The application was recommended by NAB chairman to the accountability court in Peshawar.It said the accused was produced before the accountability court for the approval of the plea bargain. The accountability court, Peshawa