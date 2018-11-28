close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Bilawal not to appear before JIT today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not appear before the Joint Investigation Team probing fake bank accounts as he received no JIT summon yet.

According to sources in PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a questionaire from JIT, which would be answered by his legal team. PPP sources said the JIT has sent a questioner to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to respond within two days. However, sources said former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will appear before the JIT today (Wednesday).

