LTC runs 28 buses for Sikh yatrees

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) with the collaboration of its private transport operator plied 28 urban A/C buses to facilitate and provide comfortable transport service to Sikh pilgrims who are visiting Pakistan from India to observe their religious rituals.

A LTC spokesperson said unlike previous year LTC plied exclusive bus service for Sikh Yatrees on their visit to celebrate the birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji as per agreed protocol between India and Pakistan.

In accordance with the operational plan, LTC buses commuted approximately 3,400 Sikh Yatrees from Railway Station to Gurdwara Dera Sahib on their arrival through special trains. The spokesperson further said these buses would be plied on their departure that would transport the commuters from Gurdwara Dera Sahib to Railway Station.

The Sikh Yatrees have commended the exclusive bus service facility imparted by Lahore Transport Company as gesture of hospitality of Pakistani nation to the Sikh Yatrees.