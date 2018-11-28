Private schools in residential areas are safe, assures govt

A day after the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) issued private schools running on residential plots in Karachi with notices warning them of being shut down, the provincial government has decided that such institutes are safe.

Information and law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab told the media on Tuesday that private schools can continue to operate in residential localities, provided they meet the criterion of being built on the minimum required area. He said the schools that do not meet this criterion may be sent notices.

He clarified that the government does not intend to take action against private schools running in residential areas. “Parents and school administrations should not get worried over this.”

The SBCA warning had given schools until the end of winter holidays to shift their institutes to conform to the building by-laws of the authority.

‘Misunderstanding’

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani told the media that the SBCA had issued the public notice due to some misunderstanding. He also assured the school administrations that the government will take no punitive action that can endanger the future of hundreds of thousands of students.

He clarified that the government is not thinking about implementing any plan that can cause a large number of schools to shut down. He also assured students, parents and school administrations that they have nothing to worry about.

He claimed that the SBCA building by-laws have the provision that allows schools to be run in residential areas. He said that instead of panicking, school administrations should get their buildings regularised in accordance with the authority’s laws.

He acknowledged that illegal buildings are being constructed across the city unabated with the connivance of the SBCA’s field staffers. He claimed that since he has taken charge of the LG department, he has been going after illegal constructions across the province.

Action committee

A number of private schools’ organisations have jointly formed an action committee to resist the alleged campaign to displace private institutes. The decision was taken during an urgent meeting held a day earlier. They discussed the recently launched demolition drive spearheaded by the Karachi mayor and particularly the SBCA’s notification published in various newspapers.

The action committee comprises Private Schools Management Association Chairman Sharf-uz-Zaman, All Private Schools Management Association (APSMA) Sindh Chairman Tariq Shah, Peak Private Schools Association President Shehzad Akhtar, All Sindh Private Schools Association Chairman Haider Ali, Muhammad Umar of the Private Schools Association and others.

The committee’s spokesperson, Zaman, told The News that all registered private schools are serving society and have acquired approval certificates from the government. Around 3.3 million children are enrolled in private schools across the province, while 75 per cent of the schools are operating in the urban areas.

“The owners have registered these schools with the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh. They are not encroachers, land grabbers or occupants. They run their low-cost schools with the aim to educate children,” he said. “The notification has not only created panic among the owners but also affected millions of students. We will not accept any enforced decision.”

He said that since 1985 the Karachi Development Authority has not allotted amenity plots to private school owners. Contrary to this, the speedy growth rate of the population has increased the educational needs, causing the mushrooming of private schools, he added.

“In the light of international accords and the present educational status of Pakistan, we will not tolerate the expelling of thousands of children from schools. The schools’ owners have provided jobs opportunities to millions of people. The displacement drive will also affect the economy of the country.”

He said that if private schools’ owners shift their institutes to distant areas, parents will have to bear exorbitant transportation expenses. “Therefore, the action committee has decided to meet the city mayor and the LG minister to inform them of the situation.”

‘Thank you’

After the LG minister’s statement to the media, APSMA Sindh chief Shah thanked him and the SBCA officials who took the decision and saved the future of millions of children. He said the owners of the low-cost private schools are law-abiding citizens, adding that they will follow the rules and regulations. “But the existing schools should not be affected because they cannot make any arrangements to move their institutes.”