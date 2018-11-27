Seven human traffickers arrested

FAISALABAD: FIA Faisalabad Monday arrested seven human smugglers, including two proclaimed offenders in a special crack down in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions on Monday.

According to FIA spokesman, the accused were involved in defrauding people of heavy amounts on the

pretext of sending them to Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Canada for overseas employment.

The accused are identified as Rashid Qamar Khan (PO), Abid Rasheed (PO),

Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Yasin, Shabbir Ahmad and Muhammad Musa.