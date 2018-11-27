close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Bus set on fire over refusal to pay extortion in Pakpattan

Our Correspondent
PAKPATTAN: Some unidentified men of a group set a bus on fire at Jamal Chowk after the transport owner refused to pay Rs 200 extortion, compelling passengers to jump out of the vehicle to save their lives. Khagga and Dogar groups had allegedly been involved in extorting Rs200 from every passenger bus making a stopover at Jamal Chowk. Transporters have filed complaints against the racketeers to the district administration and the police but no action has been taken so far. They said tension between the two groups had long been persisting over the matter. They alleged that Tariq Khagga of Khagga group is the cousin of a MPA.

