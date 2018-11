Pak Veterans rout SA by 145 runs

LAHORE: Pakistan Veterans beat South Africa by 145 runs in Over 50 Veterans Cricket World Cup at Pennant Hills Oval, Sydney. Pakistan Veterans batting first and scored 274/5 after 45 overs. Ghaffar Kazmi played well and hit 100 runs not out, Dastageer Butt scored 71 and Sajid Ali 53 runs. South Africa bowling: B Coller 3/60 Van der Rheede 1/32 and Duncan 1/37 wickets. In reply, South Africa 129/8 after 45 overs. K Jackson 38, R Koster 19 and A Moore 24 Runs not out. Pakistan Veterans bowling: Javaid Hafeez bowled well and took two wickets for nine runs, Jaffar Qureshi 2/15 and Asim got 1/16 wicket. Ghaffar Kazmi was

declared man of the match.